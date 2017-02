BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in the hospital after authorities say they were hit by a train.

It happened on along the tracks on Bailey Avenue and West Shore Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Firefighters confirm paramedics rushed one person to the hospital.

How the accident happened remains unclear at this time.

We have reached out to a spokesperson for CSX and will update you with the latest information as soon as details enter our newsroom.