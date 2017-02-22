Photos of brazen bank robbery, FBI offers hefty reward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bank security cameras paint a frightening picture of a brazen robbery at an Evans Bank in the Town of Tonawanda last year.

News 4 obtained the photos, which according to the FBI, show two men wearing masks and carrying BB guns that looked like real pistols.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced a hefty reward for help tracking down the suspects now charged with the January 2016 robbery at a bank branch on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

“They pointed guns at customers and employees. Then at gunpoint, they forced the manager to give them money from the vault,” said Adam Cohen, Buffalo FBI special agent in charge.

According to federal authorities, the two men are identified as Waqar Ghumman, 27, and Mohsin Zamir, 31.

Agents say both men fled after the robbery, but are believed to be somewhere in the United States.

Cohen says they were together in Detroit, Michigan in March 2016 — two months after the Evans Bank robbery.

“These are known bank robbers. We take that seriously. They walked into a bank with what appeared to legitimate weapons — threatened individuals and walked out with a sum of cash,” Cohen said.

According to a criminal complaint, the Evans Bank was robbed of “approximately $80,000,” and that a search of a local motel recovered “approximately $74,000” from the robbery.

The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Billboards have gone up in several states asking for the public’s help.

“Both men are avid gamblers and we know that they frequent casinos and race tracks, and we believe that they’re traveling together,” Cohen said.

According to the FBI, both men were born in Pakistan, but are U.S. citizens.

A federal grand jury has already returned an indictment charging them with bank robbery.

Anyone with information about Ghumman and Zamir are asked to contact their local FBI office.