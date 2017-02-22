Police: Olean kidnapping victim arrested

OLEAN, N.Y—

An Olean woman who police said was kidnapped and held against her will is now in trouble with the law. Olean police arrested Karen Peer, 35, Tuesday for being a fugitive from justice.

Peer was reported missing for a month, until police said Francis O’Donnell, 61, dropped her off at Olean General Hospital last week with several injuries. O’Donnell is accused of holding Peer against her will in his apartment in Olean for a month, after police said she originally willingly got into his car.

Police arrested Peer after she was released from the hospital. She was wanted on a warrant out of McKean County for not reporting for probation, according to police. The McKean County Sheriff said Peer was on probation after she was arrested for giving false identification to an officer in 2014.

Officials issued a warrant for peer January 24th, which was more than a week after she went missing. Captain Robert Blovsky of the Olean Police Department said Peer’s arrest will not change the investigation into the kidnapping case.

“She’s a victim of a crime. It’s pretty much in the hands of the district attorney right now to prosecute this and everything will go as it’s been going,” Blovsky said.

Police arrested O’Donnell for 2nd degree kidnapping. The district attorney’s office said a court date is not yet set for him and they’re still reviewing the case.

Peer is expected to be transferred to McKean County.