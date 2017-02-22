Recall: Calphalon knives that can be dangerous

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB)- Calphalon is recalling knives after reports of 27 people who had finger or hand lacerations.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that some Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery knives can break causing injury.

About 2 million of the knives have sold in the United States, 7,000 in Canada.

The knives in question were sold from September 2008 to December 2016.

Check here for a list of knives affected.

You can also contact Calphalon at 800-809-7269 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday through Friday or visit www.calphalon.com.