Sen. Schumer proposing national registry for firefighters to track, prevent cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Charles Schumer stands alongside firefighters from Buffalo Engine 36/Ladder 13 as he announces a registry to help firefighters identify and prevent cancer.

“They always run into burning buildings, knowing the dangers, even dangers that might not show up until years down the road,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The registry the senator is promoting would allow crews to record where they fought a fire and any hazardous materials inside of that location. It would be voluntary for crews to sign up and anonymous when they do. The Center for Disease Controls and Prevention would have access to the registry, getting a better idea of what firefighters are facing. The Democratic senator says he thinks having a registry like this will save lives as it can, in the future, help the CDC make protocol.

“First we will find what the materials and then create protocols.”

The senator is hoping the legislation for the registry will receive bipartisan support.