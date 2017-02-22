Spring-like warmth brought Buffalo to life Wednesday

BUFFALO, NY – (WIVB) Some spots that are usually dead on a winter weekday came to life! With a lot of kids off school for February break, families are outside enjoying this unseasonably warm weather. So many people are out running walking and just enjoying the warmth. But it’s not only Delaware Park that is extremely busy today. Numerous businesses around town are taking advantage of the spring like weather.

Ted Liaros, 3rd Generation family member of Ted’s Hot Dogs told News 4, “It’s incredible, incredible. Great hot dog weather for February.”

It’s great anything weather in February! Hundreds of Western New Yorkers got outside to enjoy the unseasonable warmth. Some headed to Niawanda Park to get a little sunshine while others put the line in the water to try their hand at fishing. But the most popular location today was Ted’s Hot Dog Stand. The local restaurant chain celebrated 90 years in business with 90 cent hot dogs today! Liaros said, “I think 90 cent hotdogs even in a blizzard is a good day to come out, but 60 degrees is definitely a hot dog day for Western New York.”

Lines stretched around the building with locals waiting their turn to grab a bite and to soak up the sun. Linda, a customer at Ted’s said, “The weather is fabulous. I had a birthday last week on the 16th and in my birthday month, never have I ever seen weather like this before.”

And she’s right. Last year on this date the temperature only reached 34 degrees. Two years prior, highs stayed in the low 20s! Today, for contrast, temperatures were over 20 degrees warmer. Linda said, “I’m in heaven enjoying the weather, the people, and Ted’s.”

And Ted’s isn’t the only thing bringing Buffalonians joy. People who have been forced to find alternative parking spots this winter, are able to once again park on the road in some areas. Mayor Byron Brown has suspended parking regulations on bus routes, usually kept in place until march 15th, until further notice, that makes finding a spot that much easier.

And it’s a good thing finding a spot to park on the roads will be easier because you will need to exercise patience in line at the car wash. We’ve gotten reports of lines at the car wash taking up to an hour.