Suspected burglar caught in the act says she was a ‘visiting nurse’

City of Tonawanda, NY (WIVB) – City of Tonawanda police report they arrested a woman in the middle of committing a home burglary.

Jennifer Dee, 38, of Tonawanda was charged with felony burglary and attempted petit larceny.

The homeowner was reportedly outside her house unaware of the intruder.

Off-duty police officer Adam Cruz had been aware of a woman acting suspiciously in the neighborhood. He entered the home and found Dee ransacking drawers.

When questioned, she said she was a ‘visiting nurse’.

Dee is being held on $100,000 bail.