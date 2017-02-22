WNYers get a taste of spring in the heart of winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Getting outside getting some fresh air and enjoying the Buffalo Zoo,” said Stephanie Stevens, Clarence.

Crowds flocked to the Buffalo Zoo to enjoy the warmer weather. The zoo has seen an estimated 15 thousand people over the past few days because of it!

“We’re just enjoying being outside and not having to bundle up so much,” said Bonnie Lorentz of Buffalo.

Our 4 warn Meteorologist Mike Cejka says the normal high for February 22nd is 35 degrees. Today Western New York saw temperatures in the upper 50’s and 60’s.

“I totally over dressed it shocked me. It’s much warmer than it was even yesterday. I mean really this is great,” said Karen Leeds of Buffalo.

Many walked and biked at Delaware park to take advantage of this taste of spring.

“We are walking partners we walk everyday rain or shine so this is a real treat to have it this beautiful in February,” said Leeds.

“I’m going to barbeque in my yard. I’m going to cook some ribs, chicken, some steaks,” said Jimmy Hudson, Buffalo.

Though many welcome early spring weather with open arms, some people aren’t quite ready say goodbye to winter just yet.

“It’s wonderful but I do miss the snow I’m not going to lie,” said Amy Keeton of Buffalo.

