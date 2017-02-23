Bills name Kenmore native new VP of Communications

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore native has been named the Buffalo Bills’ Vice President of Communications.

Derek Boyko comes to the Bills after serving as the Philadelphia Eagles’ director of public relations for 17 years.

The Bills’ previous public relations leader, Scott Berchtold, will be the new Special Assistant.

“Derek brings a wealth of NFL experience to the Bills organization and will be a very valuable addition as the leader of our communications department,” Bills President Russ Brandon said. “On behalf of the Bills organization, I would like to thank Scott for his class and dignity while steering our communications efforts for close to three decades. As we welcome Derek and his successful track record to the organization, we also look forward to the continued benefit of Scott’s experience, as he will oversee a number of important projects in his new position.”

Boyko helped the Eagles win the Rozelle Award from the Professional Football Writers Association of America in 2002 and 2004. He also was a member of the NFL’s public relations staff during four Super Bowl games.