Buffalo’s Maestro helps lift fortunes of the B-P-O

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city of Buffalo has seen its fortunes rise in recent years, and so has the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Last fall, BPO musicians signed a rare six-year contract that will keep the orchestra’s finances stable. And while there are many hands involved, Buffalo’s Maestro, JoAnn Falletta is getting much credit for bring solid footing to the orchestra which has weathered some rocky times over its 80 years.

“She’s the visionary, she’s putting it all together, ” says Daniel Hart, BPO Executive Director. “She has something in mind about where she wants to take this orchestra and she’s been doing that since the day she got here probably 18 years ago.”

“I once said that JoAnn is so good in this community. I think of her as the best ambassador Buffalo has,” says Monte Hoffman, a cellist who has been with the Philharmonic for an astounding 53 years.

Buffalo’s ambassador began her musical journey decades ago growing up in Queens where her parents gave her a classical guitar. There were some, but not many female conductors as Falletta studied and picked up the baton. She says she couldn’t have predicted her path would lead her to become what the New York Times has called ‘one of the finest conductors of her generation.’

“But you don’t know where the path is going to lead, you really don’t,” says JoAnn Falletta, the BPO Music Director. “And maybe there’s something quite magical about that, too.”

Magic is what Falletta has brought to the BPO over the years. Everything from concerts across the community and trips to Carnegie Hall to an International Guitar Competition and winning Grammy Awards and acclaim.

“I’m also very proud of the fact that because of our CD’s and our radio broadcasts, we’re heard all over the world,” says Falletta. “People who will never be in Buffalo hear the Buffalo Philharmonic and they know we have a great city because we have a great orchestra.”

It’s hard to imagine there’s a community leader in Western New York who has traveled more, accomplished more in her field, and been more highly honored than JoAnn Falletta. And she earns much applause for helping restore the orchestra to financial health.

“We’re very lucky here in Buffalo that we have a community that really cares about the arts and cares about this orchestra, and I think JoAnn is like the keystone to that,” says Loren Silverthrust, a violinist who has been with the BPO for 7 years.

Matt Phillips plays viola and has been with the Orchestra for 20 years: “Her energy level is amazing. I mean her enthusiasm for music, all types of music.”

Falletta credits the Buffalo audience for accepting, appreciating, and supporting the broad range of the BPO. “We feel that people in Buffalo know about the BPO,” she says. “They cherish it, they care about the musicians personally and as a group. And that gives us a lot of flexibility, a lot of support, a lot of courage to take some chances, too.”

Though she and her husband split their time between Buffalo and Norfolk, Virginia, where she is also music director, she’s led the BPO since 1999 and has had a close view of the changes in the Queen City.

“We can take more chances, I think, because Buffalo is changing, Buffalo is growing. But at the same time, we’re also going to be true to the great repertoire that’s been played in Kleinhans for the last almost 80 years now.”

And as Buffalo leans toward the lighter, more energetic tech industry, and away from its muscular past, what will become of its taste in music and its support for a Philharmonic Orchestra?

JoAnn Falletta acknowledges seeing more young people in the audience. That may bring some changes to her programs and she predicts a bright future for this accomplished orchestra.

“So we were here through good times and bad times. We were still playing even when finances were bad, even when the city was troubled, we were here making music. And that is what distinguishes us, I think, in that we’ve always cared about the city and they’ve always cared about us, good times and bad.”

For that, Falletta says she wants to thank Buffalo, a city that has welcomed her at full volume and made her musical dreams come true.

She says: “One of the greatest compliments I get sometimes is people say ‘I know you were born in Buffalo, weren’t you?’ And I say, no, I was born in New York City and they say ‘Really? You’re just like a Buffalo person’ and yes, that’s a big compliment!”

This Friday Falletta and the BPO will team with Lehrer Dance at UB Center for the Arts in the world premiere of “An American Siddhartha, The Way Within.” On Saturday, JoAnn Falletta takes the podium at Kleinhans when Itzhak Perlman joins the BPO for ‘Cinema Serenade.” Find more information at bpo.org.