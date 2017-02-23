Chautauqua County authorities investigating suspicious camper trailer, ATV fires

TOWN OF GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities in Chautauqua County are investigating suspicious fires.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a reported fire in the area of Engdahl Rd. and Edson Rd. in the Town of Gerry.

Authorities say they found an ATV and two camper trailers on fire in a field area.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team and the Sheriff’s Department investigated the fires and determined they had been intentionally set, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the fires as a criminal matter.

