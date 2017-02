NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and his best friend survived a scare in the Niagara River Thursday afternoon.

When firefighters responded to Hooker Dock in Niagara Falls, they found a man who had been in the water trying to save his dog.

The man was able to get his dog into a tire that was hanging on the side of the dock.

Both the man and his dog made it to ground safely and are said to be OK.

(PHOTOS: Rob Bennett)