Former Buffalo officer turned activist speaks out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne experienced the other side of handcuffs for the first time Friday.

She was arrested with six other protesters for blocking the intersection of Franklin and Court in downtown Buffalo; it was during Mayor Brown’s State of the City address.

Like the other protesters, Horne was speaking out against police brutality and calling for more transparency within the department.

The recent death of 20-year-old Wardel Davis has sparked anger from many residents in the Queen City. Davis died February 8th after a run-in with two officers on the city’s west side.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave while the Attorney General’s office investigates the case.

The cause of Davis’ death is still unknown as toxicology and autopsy results are pending.

“I don’t have anything else to lose,” Horne said of taking part in the protest.

She was fired in 2008 after she accused a fellow officer of choking a suspect, leading to a physical confrontation.

The other officer, now retired Lieutenant Gregory Kwiatkowski, was later indicted on a separate case involving excessive use of force.

Supporters of Horne argue her intervening potentially saved the man’s life.

Horne has been outspoken about the need for more transparency and accountability within the department for years.

She said despite not knowing Davis personally, she felt the need to use her voice Friday, because she said he no longer has one.

The group of protesters was arrested after about ten minutes of blocking traffic near the Buffalo Convention Center.

“They said are you going to resist, I said no. So then they helped me stand up and I put my arms behind my back, they put the cuffs on.”

It was the first time she’d been on the other side of handcuffs.

“I felt empowered. I felt like the situation was necessary in order to enact change,” she said.

It’s change she said she’ll keep speaking out for.

Horne was just shy of receiving her pension, and has had to work as a truck driver to make ends meet. Activism, she said, has given her a new purpose.

The Buffalo Police Department cannot comment on the Wardel Davis because it’s being investigated by the Attorney General’s office.

Toxicology and autopsy results could take several weeks, according to staff at the Attorney General’s office.