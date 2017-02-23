Gov. Cuomo says schools must protect transgender students

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a directive to New York State’s Education Department.

The governor says school districts in the state must protect transgender students. Read his statement below:

“As the federal government seeks to roll back the progress we have achieved toward equality, we in New York will never stop fighting to ensure the LBGTQ community and all Americans are afforded the equal protections guaranteed to them by the United States constitution.



The misguided action taken by the federal government last night runs contrary to the New York Promise of individual freedoms. With the stroke of a pen, they seek to move this country backwards.



Today, I am urging the State Education Department to issue a directive to all school districts making it clear that – regardless of Washington’s action – the rights and protections that had been extended to all students in New York remain unchanged under state law.



In New York, whether you are gay, straight or transgender, Muslim, Jewish or Christian, rich or poor, black or white or brown, we respect all people – and we will continue to enforce our laws and stand united against those who seek to drive us apart.”

Cuomo’s letter to the State Education Department can be read here.