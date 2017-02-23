Gowns for Prom campaign in need of dresses, volunteers

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Colvin Cleaners is looking for several thousands of dresses for the Gowns for Prom campaign.

The campaign aims to provide high school girls throughout western New York with dresses for their school’s prom event.

Dresses can be donated at Allstate, Reeds Jenss, Delta Sonic and Colvin Cleaners locations from Feb. 27 through March 31.

Girls can attend distribution sessions on the Shea’s Performing Arts stage on April 4, 5 or 6.

When they have selected a dress, it will be altered, dry cleaned, packaged and delivered for free in time for prom. Seamstresses and tailors will be at Shea’s to assist with alterations.

In addition to dresses, the campaign is looking for volunteers to help with the event. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

