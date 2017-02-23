Gowns for Prom campaign in need of dresses, volunteers

By Published: Updated:
gowns4promsblvdmallcollection

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Colvin Cleaners is looking for several thousands of dresses for the Gowns for Prom campaign.

The campaign aims to provide high school girls throughout western New York with dresses for their school’s prom event.

Dresses can be donated at Allstate, Reeds Jenss, Delta Sonic and Colvin Cleaners locations from Feb. 27 through March 31.

Girls can attend distribution sessions on the Shea’s Performing Arts stage on April 4, 5 or 6.

When they have selected a dress, it will be altered, dry cleaned, packaged and delivered for free in time for prom. Seamstresses and tailors will be at Shea’s to assist with alterations.

In addition to dresses, the campaign is looking for volunteers to help with the event. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

MORE | Find more information on the event, and how to volunteer, here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s