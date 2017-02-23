Hofbrauhaus restaurant/brewery coming to Buffalo

(An artist's rendering of the planned facility, courtesy of Hofbrauhaus.)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hofbrauhaus has announced where their tenth American restaurant/brewery will be located — Buffalo!

The majority of Hofbrauhaus restaurants are in places with “strong German ethnic heritage,” a statement read. Hofbrauhaus says Buffalo has “the sixth largest concentration of German ethnicity in the country.”

Other restaurants are located in places like Pittsburgh, Chicago and Columbus.

The Hofbrauhaus coming to Buffalo will be located in the Cobblestone District, specifically at Scott St. and Michigan Ave.

Hofbrauhaus says the Buffalo facility will have a 10,000 square foot beer hall with 24-foot ceilings. Every night, the restaurant plans to have live German music.

