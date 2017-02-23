HS Hoops: Thursday February 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –
MMA Play-In Games
Niagara Catholic 37 Nichols 53
Chr. Center 43 Walsh 60
St. Joe’s 52 Canisius 59
Girls Basketball
Depew 59 Albion 39
Williamsville South 74 West Seneca West 34
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –
MMA Play-In Games
Niagara Catholic 37 Nichols 53
Chr. Center 43 Walsh 60
St. Joe’s 52 Canisius 59
Girls Basketball
Depew 59 Albion 39
Williamsville South 74 West Seneca West 34
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.