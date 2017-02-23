Restaurant owner accused of torching own business

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County business owner is accused of setting her own restaurant on fire.

Multiple crews responded to a fire at Castile Diner shortly after midnight on Feb. 15. The owner of the Castile business, Amy Goodenow, was at the scene.

The crews battled the fire for several hours, and later determined that it had been set.

Even though Goodenow owns the business, she does not own the building. Steve Gitsis owns the building and its contents.

After a lengthy investigation, Goodenow was accused of starting the fire. She was charged with third-degree arson and jailed in Wyoming County on $5,000 bail. Goodenow subsequently posted bail.

She is scheduled to be back in court on April 3.