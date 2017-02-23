School for the Blind therapist charged with harassing, endangering students in his care

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An employee of the New York State School for the Blind in Batavia has been accused of harassing and endangering three children in his care.

Recreation therapist Kenneth Darch, 57, allegedly struck and used abusive language against two of the kids. In addition to that, officials say Darch taunted all three by telling a bus driver to take them to jail with the threat of incarceration.

“People with special needs should never be intimidated, frightened or harassed by the very people who are responsible for caring for them,” Special Prosecutor Patricia Gunning said. “This case came to light because a conscientious employee witnessed the alleged abuse and reported it. We are grateful to those who step up and call out workers who choose to taunt and threaten children instead of doing their jobs, like this defendant is alleged to have done.”

Darch was placed on administrative leave and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.