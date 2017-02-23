Sesame Street Live coming back to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The characters of Sesame Street are coming back to Buffalo next month.

The Sesame Street Live show “Make a New Friend” will be performed at Shea’s Performing Arts Center from March 8 through March 12.

During the show, Sesame Street favorites like Elmo and Abby Cadabby will welcome Grover’s new friend Chamki to Sesame Street. The character Chamki is from India, according to a statement on the show.

Here are the show times:

  • Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

To buy tickets for the show, either go to ticketmaster.com or call (800) 745-3000. Prices range from $16.50 to $66.50.

