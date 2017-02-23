Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Cheektowaga store

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a store in Cheektowaga.

The New York Lottery says the ticket, which is worth $65,836.50, was purchased at a 7-Eleven on French Rd.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 01-14-25-29-38.

Winners can claim their tickets at any Customer Service Center in the state. Local centers are located at 165 Genesee St. in Buffalo and Hamburg Gaming at the Fairgrounds at 5820 South Park Ave. in Hamburg.

One year after the drawing, the tickets expire.