Trapped teen’s final words: ‘I’m gonna die’

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case of the teen standing trial in the massive Lockport fire that killed his friend last summer was put on hold during what was initially scheduled to be its final day.

The trial will resume in mid-March, after defense attorneys argued Thursday some information lifted by police off their client’s cell phone should not be used as evidence.

Defense attorney Angelo DiMillo said his client’s parents did not consent to police removing anything but a voicemail from their son’s phone. The voicemail was left by Joseph Phillips, who was trapped inside a burning abandoned building on the property of HTI Recycling.

“At the time that the parents in my client were being interviewed with the police detective, the concern at that time was the voicemail that was left by Joe Phillips,” DiMillo said. “And the parents had told the detective that they had no objection to the voicemail being downloaded, so the police had a copy of that voicemail. They consented to that.

“At the time there were also other videos on my client’s cell phone pertaining to the situation that we learned of on Tuesday,” he added. “So there’s a legal issue here as to the admissibility of those videos and that’s what we’re arguing at this time.”

The Aug. 10 fire at HTI in Lockport killed the 14-year-old Phillips. Phillips and the teen who’s the subject of this week’s fact finding hearing in Niagara County Family Court, sneaked into the building on the 32-acre HTI property.

Attorneys have said Phillips and the teen lit pieces of paper on fire in at least two locations inside the building that was once used as a business office for a former company, but that one of the fires quickly grew out of control.

The teen standing trial escaped; Phillips could not. His body was found on top of piles of tiny rubber pellets on a lower floor of the building. HTI uses recycled tires and other rubber to make the pellets that are most commonly found as filler for synthetic athletic surfaces.

Likely Phillips’ final act alive was leaving the voicemail on the cell phone of the teen now facing 10 charges, including criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors argue the teen knew Phillips was trapped, and did nothing to help him. He also faces a series of arson and criminal mischief charges.

The voicemail, about which News 4 learned in August, is as difficult to hear as it is to understand. A panicked Phillps curses repeatedly and says, “I’m gonna die,” and “I love you, man,” among other things that can’t be clearly made out amid his panting.

“It’s very shocking because it’s a cry for help and it’s an acknowledgement that he’s, that he can’t get out of that building,” DiMillo said. “It’s a juvenile using profanity because of his exasperation. It may be the last moments of his life, so it’s very sad for everyone.”

The voicemail was played twice Thursday, and left Phillips’ mother Ann Phillips audibly sobbing in the courtroom’s first row of seating. It was the first time Ann Phillips heard the voicemail. Meanwhile, the teen standing trial sat stoically at the defense table with his parents, who glanced often at their son.

DiMillo argued his client told his parents about the voicemail and they contacted police.

During a subsequent interview, the teen and his parents signed a consent form so police could remove the voicemail. While DiMillo argued the detective conducting the interview was clear about only downloading the voicemail, the consent form included phrasing like, “any items, images, documents or other evidence discovered … may be used as evidence in a court of law,” according to Judge John F. Batt.

DiMillo has argued his client and Phillips were “best friends.” He said the words Phillips used in his voicemail prove that.

“It certainly would’ve been directed at my client, which I’ve said from day one, we think it’s his best friend,” DiMillo said. “So, it’s a tragedy all the way around.”

Ann Phillips has said multiple times she believes her son and the teen were not friends.

“ It irritates me because he is not a best friend,” she told News 4 exclusively. “Best friends don’t leave other friends in there to fend for himself. He has a cell phone. Why didn’t he pick up and call 911. Joe did call, but he called the other boy. And I have to wonder why.”

DiMillo also said the call log and cell phone information is critical to his case.

“It’s very helpful in determining minute by minute what happened,” he said. “So in that respect, everyone’s testimony can and be connected to that timeline. I think it helps everybody establish what happened. But let’s keep in mind, this is a rapidly spreading fire. No question about it. But it helps everybody establish the sequence of events.”

The phone log introduced Thursday showed the teen called Phillips at least three times between 6:39 p.m. and 6:53 p.m., but each call was only a few seconds, as if it went right to voicemail. Phillips left his voicemail on the teen’s phone at 6:35, according to the call log.

In addition to the Lockport Police detective who analyzed information removed from the teen’s cell phone, the owner of HTI took the stand Thursday.

Derek Martin testified that he hadn’t been in the portion of the building where the fire likely started in close to 10 years. He also told the court his estimated total loses were nearly $15 million.

The fact finding hearing is scheduled to resume March 16. Batt said the morning will be set aside for arguments about the admissibility of the items downloaded from the cell phone.