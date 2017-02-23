WNY LGBTQ community reacts to Trump’s transgender bathroom rollback

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in the LGBTQ community are standing up for their rights.

This week the Trump Administration withdrew federal guidelines meant to protect transgender students from discrimination.

“It’s not just taking something small, it’s taking something huge, I mean you just took away our right to use the bathroom,” said Anastasia Morley, transgender student.

Morley is 17 years-old and a junior at Cheektowaga Central. She says the school is completely supportive of her.

“I have full privilege to use the girls bathroom whenever I want and I have the right to use the nurses bathroom and I got full privileged to use the girls locker room,” said Morley.

Morley is speaking out now that the Trump Administration reversed protections that allowed transgender youth to use public school bathrooms matching their gender identities.

Camille Hopkins, a trans woman, says this is about more than using a bathroom. “This is not about restrooms, this is about telling trans people they are not welcome in public places.”

The decision will now be up to states and school districts to enact protections.

“It’s not a federal government issue. He (Trump) just believes this is a state issue that needs to be addressed by states,” said Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary.

Under New York State law, the Dignity For All Students Ac is a state statue. It requires schools to protect students from discrimination, harassment or bullying based upon gender.

“If a trans student is bullied, harassed or denied access to restrooms, they can sue the school district,” said Hopkins.

Both Hopkins and Morley say they fear for students in other states.

“It puts them at risk for harassment, I believe it empowers people to bully kids,” said Hopkins.

“Giving them that one privilege opens them up to acceptance, like if you’re scared to use the bathroom now, you’re scared to get your education,” said Morley.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “today, I am urging the State Education Department to issue a directive to all school districts making it clear that – regardless of Washington’s action – the rights and protections that had been extended to all students in New York remain unchanged under state law.”

Buffalo Public Schools released this statement:

“We have an approved local policy based on NYSED guidance, therefore the federal reversal has no impact on Buffalo. The Buffalo Public Schools embrace all students and continue to be committed to a safe learning environment for everyone.”