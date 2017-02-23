Woman accused of abusing dogs appears in court

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman accused of abusing her dogs appeared in court Thursday morning.

Authorities charged Niagara Falls resident Tina Merecki, 48, earlier this month.

Merecki was accused of not providing proper sustenance to her two pit bulls after police say they could not find evidence of dog food in her Niagara St. apartment.

A woman told police she saw one of the dogs jump from a second-floor balcony. The dogs were seized and taken to the Niagara County SPCA.

Merecki, who was late for her Thursday court appearance, will be back in court on March 7.

