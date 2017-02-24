Apple crop at risk because of temperature swings

SANBORN, NY (WIVB) – When you think spring you think of flowers and trees budding, the smell of fresh grass and most importantly rebirth. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Farmers in Niagara County are worried about their crop.

Wagner’s Farm Market has been in business since 1892 and are best known for the 20 different varieties of apples they grow on the farm. The mild weather has been a double edged sword for the century old business.

Peter Wagner, co-owner of Wagner’s told News 4, “Well it’s nice, we’re getting a lot of work done outside, but this week might be devastating for our crop.”

The up and down of the mercury has the Wagner family sweating, both figuratively and literally. Wagner said, “We’re getting the work done, but if there is no crop it’s not going to mean anything.”

Ideally in February temperatures would still be in the 20’s and 30’s. He said, “The trees shouldn’t even be thinking about moving yet.”

But with the prolonged period of well above average warmth the trees have been tricked into thinking spring has sprung. Wagner explained the process the acres worth of trees are going through. He said, “The trees will start moving and the sap will start coming up and the buds will swell. Once that happens, it will reverse a little bit but it won’t fully reverse. If it stays mild, the tree will just keep going and going.”

This isn’t the first time the farm has seen this happen. He said, “Back in 2012 when we had 70’s, 80’s in March, all the buds came out and then we had a cold snap and it froze all the buds. We lost 90% of our crop.”

A loss that great is devastating for a small farm like the Wagner’s have. They are planning ahead now to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Wagner told News 4, “We have crop insurance now, which helps us get along. We don’t make any money but it helps us get through the year.”

In addition to insurance, they are looking at long term improvements. Buying large fans or wind turbines to keep near the crop will keep air circulating. The moving air will stay about 3-4 degrees warmer preventing another killing freeze. The reason they haven’t done this yet, comes down to the huge expense.

Wagner shared, “It’s expensive and really up until the last few years, we never had to worry about this. It may be something down the road that we think of.”