Buffalo man charged with stealing credit, bank and ID cards from vehicle in Alden

joshua

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was accused of a car larceny in Alden.

On Feb. 17, a deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s office responded to a complaint that credit cards, bank cards and ID cards were stolen from a vehicle on Rusher Rd. overnight.

One of those cards was used at a store in Buffalo, authorities say.

On Thursday, Joshua Angielczyk, 26, was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of stolen property. In addition to that, he was charged with misdemeanor counts of identity theft and petit larceny.

Angielczyk was committed to the Erie County Holding Center before his Friday arraignment.

