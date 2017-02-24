Buffalo police investigating 3 different reports of sexual assaults

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating three different reports of sexual assaults in the city.

Earlier this month, police say a sexual assault occurred on the 100 block of Kilhoffer St.

On Tuesday night, a second sexual assault occurred in the vicinity of Curtiss Street’s 300 block, according to police. During that incident, police say someone sexually assaulted a teenage girl while she was walking home around 8 p.m.

The third sexual assault occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say. According to them, a woman in her mid 30s was sexually assaulted on the 900 block of Broadway.

The suspect, who police described as a black man in his mid 20s wearing all dark clothing, appeared to have a knife, authorities say.

Police are trying to figure out if the attacks from this week are connected since they were close in time and location.

Police are asking people in that area of Buffalo to “use caution and to report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the confidential police tip line at (716) 847-2255.