Buffalo police looking for 2 missing girls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for two missing girls.

Halimah Allen, 15, is missing from an address on E. Utica St. Allen is 5’3″ and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket.

Also missing is 11-year-old Tiyasia Robinson. Robinson is 4’11” and 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red coat, white and pink sneakers and a blue book bag. Robinson lives on Guildford St.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Allen or Robinson is asked to call 911.