Civilian pulls man from icy water, fire crews save man’s dog

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Good Samaritan helped save a man’s life in Niagara Falls Thursday.

According to officials, the passerby saw the man struggling in the Niagara River near 53rd and Buffalo Avenue. The civilian was able to pull the man to safety, who was then taken to the hospital to be treated for exposure.

Niagara Falls Fire Prevention Chief Michael Winker said the man had been in the water for quite some time. His dog appeared to have fallen on a dock, and also needed to be rescued.

Winker called the incident a basic rescue, but said given the chill of the water, there’s an added safety concern.

The density of the water, Winker said, poses the biggest problem.

“If you stuck your hand in a 350 degree oven and pulled it out after a second, you wouldn’t be burned. If you stuck your hand in 212 degree water and put it in for a second, you’d have third degree burns on your hand, you’d lose your skin. So the danger is, the water steels the heat from your body,” he said.

Both the man and his dog are expected to be okay.