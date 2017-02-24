Connecticut Amber Alert cancelled after child recovered

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they have recovered 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect is in custody. It is unclear why Aylin Hernandez and the suspect were found in Pennsylvania.

Bridgeport police say after receiving multiple 911 calls of a dispute, officers responded to a “horrific” scene on Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. where two people were stabbed. Police say that it is Aylin’s mother who was found dead at the scene.

The mother’s female friend was also stabbed multiple times and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition and expected to survive. Police are not identifying the victims at this time.

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for the child.

