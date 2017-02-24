Elderly man hospitalized after I-290 crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly man was injured in a crash on I-290 Friday afternoon.

Amherst police say an 86-year-old from Orchard Park was rounding a curve on the ramp to Niagara Falls Blvd. when he went off the ramp’s east side around Noon.

The man’s car went through a grassy area before it struck a concrete barrier. Witnesses say the barrier directed the car into the air and made it land back on the ramp, where it spun and crashed into a guardrail.

The driver was taken to ECMC for abrasions, as well as back and chest pains. It is not clear what condition he is in.

The crash closed off the ramp from I-290 westbound to Niagara Falls Blvd.

High speed is being considered a factor in the crash, but police do not know if a medical emergency may have also been been a factor.