Elderly man hospitalized after I-290 crash

By Published:
img_20170224_124705448

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly man was injured in a crash on I-290 Friday afternoon.

Amherst police say an 86-year-old from Orchard Park was rounding a curve on the ramp to Niagara Falls Blvd. when he went off the ramp’s east side around Noon.

The man’s car went through a grassy area before it struck a concrete barrier. Witnesses say the barrier directed the car into the air and made it land back on the ramp, where it spun and crashed into a guardrail.

The driver was taken to ECMC for abrasions, as well as back and chest pains. It is not clear what condition he is in.

The crash closed off the ramp from I-290 westbound to Niagara Falls Blvd.

High speed is being considered a factor in the crash, but police do not know if a medical emergency may have also been been a factor.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s