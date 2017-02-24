Feds investigating NCCC culinary institute project

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The federal government believes there’s something fishy about how the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute was built.

The government has subpoenaed the owner of the institute, Niagara County Community College, for all information related to the $26 million dollar project that was completed in 2012.

Among the allegations are connections to LPCiminelli, the massive local firm already under fire by the federal government.

Mayor Paul Dyster was there in 2012 when the culinary institute opened to the public.

He says he stands behind the project, but he has questions about whether the institute could have been built with fewer taxpayer dollars.

The board of trustees at NCCC released a statement to News 4 Friday, which said they were made aware of the allegations just this week, and they’ve retained outside counsel to conduct their own investigation.

“We have retained outside counsel to conduct a full investigation of these allegations,” wrote Vincent Ginestre, chairman of the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees. “I can confirm that NCCC has received a federal subpoena for documents and information related the awarding of those contracts, and that the College is fully cooperating with these requests.

“We will share more information once our internal investigation is complete,” he wrote. “Until that time, no one from the College has any further comment.”

In a series of emails from 2010 and 2011 obtained by the Niagara Gazette, college President James Klyczek made his desires known, regarding the law firms he wanted involved in the selection process.

He wrote: “Did this go to Hodgson Russ and to Harris Beach? I told these two firms we were not going out til (sic) after today’s board meeting. So we have a problem now.”

After another exchange, the college’s Vice President of Finance William Shickling told his boss that restarting the process to select the preferred law firm wasn’t a good idea.

He wrote: “If we re-issue the RFP and subsequently award the business to a firm that didn’t respond to the first RFP … they will obviously be suspicious and may decide to come after us…”

And he later wrote: “I don’t see how we can start over or extend without even looking at the three responses we received. That would clearly be ‘rigging’ of the procurement process.”

Months later, in a separate exchange, the college’s former Vice President of Workforce and Community Development Randyll Bowen wrote to Klyczek, referring to an unknown man, “…he understands our point of view. He would prefer us to at least do the charade of an RFP process and then select (design firm) Cannon.”

Later, the president said he wanted Bowen and Shickling to check with a man named Kevin — believed to be Kevin Schuler, of LPCiminelli. At the time of the emails, Schuler served on the NCCC board of trustees. He’s also part of the federal indictment against LPCiminelli’s top brass in separate charges last year.

Wrote Klyczek: “Let’s check with Kevin on how to say this and be clear but not overemphasize. Talk with him privately – not in front of ANY trustee certainly.”