Gov. Cuomo announces groundbreaking of Aquarium of Niagara penguin exhibit

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, the groundbreaking of a $3.3 million project at the Aquarium of Niagara was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The exhibit will allow new programming and features, while providing a habitat for a colony of Humboldt penguins.

“The Humboldt Penguin exhibit is sure to be a hit with families looking for an activity that is both entertaining and educational,” Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky said. “The penguin habitat will attract more visitors and entice them to extend their stay in Western New York, adding even more to the tourism industry’s significant impact on the regional economy.”

The New York Power Authority provided $1.75 million to be used toward the penguin project.

The project will make the current exhibit four times larger, which will allow the aquarium to seek accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“This state-of-the-art exhibit not only adds to the already popular programming offered by the Aquarium of Niagara, but builds upon the exciting momentum created by Gov. Cuomo and our partners in state government to leverage the city’s potential as a world-class tourist destination,” Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster said. “I am confident that this exhibit will provide yet another exciting experience for visitors to the Aquarium of Niagara and look forward to welcoming our newest colony of Humboldt penguins to their future home.”