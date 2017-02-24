John Mayer to perform at Darien Lake in August

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Mayer’s The Search for Everything Tour will be making a stop at Darien Lake this August.

Mayer and his bandmates will perform as a full band, acoustically and as a trio during the show.

The August 27 show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $36 to $125. Lawn four-packs can be purchased for $108 while they last.

Those who wish to attend the concert in the preferred lawn area can upgrade their lawn ticket for $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is a video of John Mayer playing “Free Fallin'”, a song originally done by Tom Petty. Video courtesy of johnmayerVEVO on YouTube.

