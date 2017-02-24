John Mayer to perform at Darien Lake in August

By Published: Updated:
John Mayer
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2015, file photo, John Mayer arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Members of the Grateful Dead and Mayer are giving 10,000 free tickets to their concert next month. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Mayer’s The Search for Everything Tour will be making a stop at Darien Lake this August.

Mayer and his bandmates will perform as a full band, acoustically and as a trio during the show.

The August 27 show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $36 to $125. Lawn four-packs can be purchased for $108 while they last.

Those who wish to attend the concert in the preferred lawn area can upgrade their lawn ticket for $15 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is a video of John Mayer playing “Free Fallin'”, a song originally done by Tom Petty. Video courtesy of johnmayerVEVO on YouTube.

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s