Lawmakers urge constituents keep calling, even if the lines are busy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Legislators say they’re still receiving more calls than normal right now as President Donald Trump’s administration is getting into place.

Senator Charles Schumer reports his office is getting tens of thousands of calls daily which can be difficult to handle as they only have 10 to 12 phone lines.

“The lines get tied up and you get a busy signal,” said Sen. Schumer. “Sorry about that but I don’t know how to change it. We can’t have 100 lines for the days where we have a flood [of calls].”

Senator Schumer says the Capitol Hill switchboard received 4.5 million calls in a three day span leading up to Betsy Devos’ senate hearing.

The Senate Minority Leader is encouraging people to keep reaching out.

“It’s very, very important to communicate,” said the Democratic senator. “Making your views known is part of the great American tradition since the Founding Fathers created this great country.”

Some lawmakers, like County Legislator Kevin Hardwick, think talking with lawmakers one-on-one is the best way to go about getting a point across.

“Sitting down with people and hearing their personal stories goes a long way toward making up my mind to vote one way or another,” said Hardwick, a Republican. “Legislators – with all their faults, are still human beings.”