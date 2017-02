HUDSON, Ohio (WIVB) — Little Tikes is recalling 540,000 of its pink 2-in-1 Snug n’ Secure Swings for toddlers.

The company says the seat could break. At least 39 children have reportedly been hurt.

The swings were manufactured between 2009 and 2014, and were sold in stores and online.

Parents who own the swing are asked to stop using it, and contact Little Tikes for a credit toward another product.

Little Tikes can be reached at this number: 1-800-321-0183.