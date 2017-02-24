Local Airbnb hosts gather for Canalside party

By Published:
airbnb

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are no ride sharing services in western New York, but you are allowed to share your home.

On Thursday night, the business that helps make that possible brought local hosts together.

Airbnb had a pleasant night for their winter party at Canalside. The company lets people rent out their homes when they’re away, or if they have extra room.

“In our case, we just do two guest rooms, so you’re a guest in our house,” Airbnb host John Howell said. “If you go to grandma’s house, you get a spare bedroom, shared bathroom and you don’t have to pay very much. That’s what we offer. Some other people are doing more of a high end bed and breakfast experience; just depends on what you have and what you want to do.”

Airbnb says there are 233 hosts in Buffalo. They made an average of $9,400 each renting out rooms last year.

