BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County man was sentenced to two years in prison for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Prosecutors say Jared Brown, 20, called Lockport police on Dec. 26, and threatened to kill then President-elect Donald Trump. At that time, Brown had already been serving a three-year term of supervised release following a 15-month prison sentence.

Brown was serving that sentence for threatening to kill former President Barack Obama.