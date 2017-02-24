Multiple news outlets blocked from Friday White House meeting

By Published: Updated:
(The White House. AP Photo)
(The White House. AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — CNN reports that multiple news outlets were barred from attending a Friday White House briefing.

CNN was one of the organizations, like The New York Times and Politico, that was blocked from attending the meeting. This was their response on Twitter:

Some major news organizations like CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox News were allowed to attend the meeting, and they did. Breitbart News was also allowed in.

CNN says Time and The Associated Press boycotted the meeting.

Earlier in the day, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, Pres. Trump referred to a large portion of the press as “the enemy of the people.”

According to Trump, “they have no sources” and “just make them up when there are none.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s