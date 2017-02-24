Multiple news outlets blocked from Friday White House meeting

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — CNN reports that multiple news outlets were barred from attending a Friday White House briefing.

CNN was one of the organizations, like The New York Times and Politico, that was blocked from attending the meeting. This was their response on Twitter:

CNN was blocked from WH @PressSec's media gaggle today. This is our response: pic.twitter.com/8SfY2uYKEI — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 24, 2017

Some major news organizations like CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox News were allowed to attend the meeting, and they did. Breitbart News was also allowed in.

CNN says Time and The Associated Press boycotted the meeting.

Earlier in the day, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, Pres. Trump referred to a large portion of the press as “the enemy of the people.”

According to Trump, “they have no sources” and “just make them up when there are none.”