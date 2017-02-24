New K9 team will investigate intentional fires in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After weeks of training, a new team will help detect the use of accelerants in fires throughout Erie County.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says Det. Kuhlmey and Axe, a 1.5 year-old dog, will take over for the previous Fire Investigation Team, Det. Meerboth and Blaze.

The duo will train at the New York State Fire Training Academy in Montour Falls for roughly eight weeks.

Axe, a lab mix, was rescued from a shelter in the Albany area. He was provided to the Sheriff’s office by the state’s Department of Homeland Security Emergency Services Department.