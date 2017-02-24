Niagara County’s Opioid Task Force prepares for uphill battle

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Opioid Task Force in Niagara County has its work cut out.

The group’s new chair wants to focus on expanding education and training to help keep people alive.

While Niagara County is substantially smaller than Erie County, overdose rates are climbing according to lawmakers.

Because medical examiners need to confirm causes of death, county-wide overdose numbers can take a while to be completed.

Records show in 2015, 44 people died from an opioid-related overdose in Niagara County; 237 died in Erie County from overdoses that year.

Niagara County legislator Rebecca Wydysh was named chair of the Opioid Task Force in January.

“We are a smaller county, we certainly aren’t as big as Erie County as far as population, but if you look at the numbers, Niagara County has one of the highest admission rates for in-patient services, ER admissions. We’re seeing a rise in those numbers unfortunately instead of a decline,” Wydysh told News 4.

She’d like to see county-wide uniform training for use of Narcan and more outreach to educate people about opioid abuse and how it starts.

In Niagara County, prescription pills tend to be a more prevalent problem that  heroin alone, Wydysh said.

Right now the County is in the process of getting state approval to add more beds to some of its sober facilities.

Wydysh said here’s been a recent rash of overdoses in the area. She expects the overdose numbers for 2016 will be greater than the 44 in 2015.

The Task Force will meet again in early March.

 

