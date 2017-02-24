WNY Boat Show offers latest watercraft innovations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Western New York Boat Show is underway this week inside the Adpro Sports Fieldhouse, where about 200 boats are on display and on sale for boating enthusiasts from around the region.

About 200 boats have been brought into the fieldhouse for this year’s boat show, offering on-stop-shopping opportunities for price comparisons from more than a dozen vendors, who are offering special Boat Show deals.

MORE | Click here for the full details about the WNY Boat Show, including hours and the complete list of vendors.

“If you’re going to buy a boat, normally the Boat Show is the best time,” said WNY Boat Show manager Dennis Powers. “The dealers have got their best foot forward and their best prices, and the banks are usually giving better finance rates.”

Shoppers have a lot of options to choose from, including personal watercraft, jet skis, and a wide variety of fishing vessels,as well as pontoons, runabouts, and cruisers.

One of the top-of-the-line cruisers on display at the Boat Show, a Sea Ray 310 Sundancer, will run you about $280,000 or so, but it features two berths, a fully functioning galley, a wet room head that allows you to shower on board, a grill on the upper deck, ample hidden storage areas, and all the bells and whistles you could need for a comfortable stay on the boat.

“It’s something you can go down and spend a week on, you can spend a weekend on, and that’s not just one or two people, you can take a family and do it,” Powers pointed out.

The focus on family fun is something Powers says he’s seen increase dramatically since he started out as show manager in the 1970s. “At one time, you look back, and a lot of people, they were fishermen, that’s just what the father in the family did,” he said. “Now, everybody is together, and it’s a big, big family business.”

That’s one of the reasons pontoon boats have become such popular sellers in recent years. “Ten years ago, if you came to a boat show, you couldn’t find a pontoon. Today, you come to a boat show, you can’t find somebody who doesn’t have a pontoon,” Powers said. “There’s a ton of different ones from different manufacturers with a lot of different features.”

Powers says across the boating industry, there have been huge improvements made in all of the different models. “Nowadays, all of your boats are fuel injected. They get great gas mileage,” he said.

And, most have some pretty high tech features that are changing the entire experience. Things like GPS and Bluetooth speakers are pretty much standard now, while new innovations continue to roll out.

One of the boats at the show this weekend, a new Wake Tractor, can actually create conditions that would allow you to surf in Western New York. “I never thought that would ever happen, but it’s something that’s going to. It’s very popular,” Powers said.

Powers expects the Boat Show to be a very popular destination for Western New Yorkers this weekend, where they can find products from 13 vendors and more than 50 exhibitors, covering everything from insurance to international regulations, as well as offering discounted gear for sale.

Anyone who buys a boat during the Boat Show is entered to win a pair of Bills season tickets.

The WNY Boat Show continues through Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, while children 12 and under can get in free. Parking is free.