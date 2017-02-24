WNY girl impresses at New York Fashion week

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the tender age of 11 Brookelin Schinabeck already has a slew of designers under her belt.

“Nike, Zara, Terez, my Google commercial,” said local model Brookelin Schinabeck.

The young Western New Yorker just started modeling a few years ago and her career has taken off, fast!

“This is my cover magazine, and I had no makeup on in this one. It was all natural this is my favorite photographer that I’ve ever worked with,” said Schinabeck.

She just got back from walking the runway at New York Fashion week a couple weeks ago, and it’s not her first time! She’s walked for several designers like Diesel and Guess.

“Sometimes I can get a little nervous but most of the time not really,” said Schinabeck.

Modeling takes Brookelin across the country, but the start of it all began right here in Western New York.

“She did a local shoot for the factory outlet mall and the pictures were good so I sent her pictures to New York City agencies and she got picked up,” said Alicia Patricko, Brookelin’s mom.

From magazine shoots to runways, Brookelin loves it all but says editorial shoots are her favorite.

“Here’s the first page of it it’s called the tale of a girl. Editorials are pictures that tell a story,” said Schinabeck.

But there’s a lot more to it than what you see.

“It’s not as glamorous as it looks there’s a lot of work involved, there’s a lot of traveling. The finished product is not as easy as it looks,” said Patricko.

Brookelin is getting ready to head to California her next photo shoot in March.

And Brookelin is a lot more than just a pretty face, she has a 97 average in school and plans to study Dermatology in college. In the future Brookelin hopes to work with a major agency and walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.