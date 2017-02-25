Former Sabres player Andrew Peters involved in 15U Jr. Sabres incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Sabres winger Andrew Peters has allegedly been involved in a fight at a 15U Jr. Sabres game at the HarborCenter on Saturday afternoon. Peters, who is listed as the head coach of the 15U Jr. Sabres, is seen in the video below involved in an altercation with youth hockey players. The Jr. Sabres were hosting the Hamilton Bulldogs at HarborCenter.

Peters was drafted by Buffalo in 1988 and had an 11-year career in the NHL. He currently co-hots “The Instigators” a hockey talk show daily on WGR 550. He also contributes to Sabres broadcasts on television.

Buffalo Police have confirmed to News 4 that they are investigating the incident.