Former Sabres player Andrew Peters involved in 15U Jr. Sabres incident

Former Sabre is the head coach of the U15 Jr. Sabres.

By Published:
FILE - This Jan. 16, 2010, file photo shows New Jersey Devils left winger Andrew Peters during warmups before an NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche, in Denver. Peters is retiring from the NHL after six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils. The 31-year-old forward signed with Florida as a free agent last summer but was traded to Vancouver in October. He was unable to win a spot on the Canucks' roster and chose to retire after clearing NHL waivers this week. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Sabres winger Andrew Peters has allegedly been involved in a fight at a 15U Jr. Sabres game at the HarborCenter on Saturday afternoon. Peters, who is listed as the head coach of the 15U Jr. Sabres, is seen in the video below involved in an altercation with youth hockey players. The Jr. Sabres were hosting the Hamilton Bulldogs at HarborCenter.

Peters was drafted by Buffalo in 1988 and had an 11-year career in the NHL. He currently co-hots “The Instigators” a hockey talk show daily on WGR 550. He also contributes to Sabres broadcasts on television.

Buffalo Police have confirmed to News 4 that they are investigating the incident.

 

