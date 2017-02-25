National Engineers Week: Leaders work to get more women in the field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 spoke with Athena Hutchins, Executive Director of the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

She’s excited about what is about to happen in the engineering field in Buffalo. Now she’s helping to raise awareness to get more women into the field.

She said, “Have it all, it’s crazy, it’s busy, it’s all about work-life balance.”

Hutchins says it is possible for women in engineering to “have it all,” Despite only making up about 12 percent of the field. Hutchins says, “A lot of it is attributed to women who want to take time off to raise families, and some of that is difficult to do in the profession.”

She says more women are getting into the field, but during “National Engineers Week” She wants young people to know how exciting the field is.

Hutchins says, “It’s always changing. So technology is always changing, and I like that part of it because you constantly have to be up on whats going on.”

Now she’s studying the next frontier of the tech and engineering field. She said, “autonomous vehicles or self driving cars. You can look at it whether its a shuttle on a campus at downtown Buffalo various shuttles that are driving themselves.”

She says there is work already being done on self driving cars here in Western New York. She believes it could improve safety on roads. She said, “Cars now will give you warnings if cars are in your blind-spot.”

Now it’s not a question of “if” autonomous cars will be here, but “when.” NIITTEC and University at Buffalo have recently gotten grants to start related projects.

Hutchins says now the biggest challenge for women in this field, is getting respect from peers. She said, “I had some challenges just earning the respect of peers. Sometimes women struggle to get that respect. You might be in a meeting and they might think you’re the administration taking notes, and it’s like, “No, I’m the actual Engineer here doing the job.”