Swastikas and racial slurs spray painted on playground, overpasses and cars in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Multiple Orchard Park residents woke up to their cars vandalized overnight.

Orchard Park police tell News 4 that three overpasses in the Town of Orchard Park and 11 cars in both the city and town were vandalized overnight.

Swastikas and racial slurs were also spray painted on a playground at South Davis Elementary.

Police say calls are still coming into the station reporting vandalism. Officials are looking at nearby business surveillance video to try and track down the vandal or vandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orchard Park Police at 662-6444.

