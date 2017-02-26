Community members rally for transgender civil rights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people gathered in Niagara Square, holding signs in support of transgender students.

“Transgender youth are already under enough pressure and enough turmoil in their lives because 1 out of 2 transgender children will attempt suicide by the time they reach age 18,” said Mark Shreves of Akron.

“As a straight ally I feel everybody deserves to feel like they belong,” said Chelsea Baran of Buffalo.

“It’s not really about bathrooms it’s about how you identify and where you belong,” said Rachel Pinti of Clarence.

People rallied in response to President Trump’s reversal of the transgender bathroom policy for students. The decision takes away federal protections that allows students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity. For Dylan Schlosser it hits close to home.

“Going into a bathroom was always fearful for me and before I was transitioning I didn’t feel comfortable in either bathroom because in both people would leer at me or give me looks or something,” said Dylan Schlosser of Niagara Falls.

Schlosser says the decision makes an already vulnerable population even more vulnerable.

“Bathrooms are a public place and if you’re saying that someone can’t access a certain public space then you’re saying that they don’t belong in public,” said Schlosser.

“It’s about basic human dignity, people being able to live the lives that they were born to live,” said Shreves.

Here in New York state there are protections for transgender youth. Last week Governor Cuomo sent a letter to the State Education Department saying that regardless of action in Washington, the rights and protections that are extended to all students in the state will remain unchanged under state law.