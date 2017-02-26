DWI suspected in crash that hurt 28 at New Orleans parade

REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press Published:
New Orleans emergency personnel attend to injured parade watchers after a pickup truck plowed into a crowd and injured multiple people watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)
New Orleans emergency personnel attend to injured parade watchers after a pickup truck plowed into a crowd and injured multiple people watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)

 

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities on Sunday identified the man who allegedly plowed into a crowd enjoying a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans while intoxicated.

The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement identifying the man as 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto. Online jail records showed Rizzuto was arrested on a number of charges and was being held at the city’s jail.

Neilson Rizutto is seen in an undated photo provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, identifying Rizutto as the man who allegedly plowed into a crowd enjoying a Mardi Gras parade Saturday in New Orleans while intoxicated. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)
Neilson Rizutto is seen in an undated photo provided by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, identifying Rizutto as the man who allegedly plowed into a crowd enjoying a Mardi Gras parade Saturday in New Orleans while intoxicated. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)

The accident came Saturday during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch the elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed from riders.

“We suspect that that subject was highly intoxicated,” Police Chief Michael Harrison had said on Saturday evening.

Harrison was asked by the media if terrorism was suspected. While he didn’t say “No,” he did say it looks like a case of DWI.

Twenty-one people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims taken to the trauma center in guarded condition. However, their conditions did not seem to be life-threatening, said Dr. Jeff Elder, city emergency services director.

Seven others declined to be hospitalized, he said.

The victims range in age from as young as 3 or 4 to adults in their 30s and 40s, Elder said.

Among the injured was one New Orleans police officer. Harrison said the officer, who was on duty, was undergoing tests to determine the extent of her injuries. She was in “good spirits,” he said.

As police and city officials assessed the accident scene, people streamed home as plastic bags that used to hold trinkets and discarded beads littered the ground.

Saturday night’s parade was put on by the Krewe of Endymion, which is known for its long, elaborate floats and the big party it hosts at the Superdome after the parade.

One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2miOHGP) that a silver truck whisked closely by her as she was walking through the intersection.

Carrie Kinsella said, “I felt a rush it was so fast.”

Kourtney McKinnis, 20, told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

“He was just kind of out of it,” she said.

