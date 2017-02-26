“La La Land” encourages local dancers to channel their “inner Fred Astaire”

By Published:
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film is nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film is nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) –  It’s been hard not to hear about the movie “La La Land.” It set a record at the Golden Globes, and now with 14 Academy Award nominations, it’s the talk of the town.
The film features many dance numbers, and the choreographer is hoping it inspires folks to find their “Inner Fred Astaire.”

Old Hollywood has returned to local dance studios around the country, and it’s thanks to that hit sensation; “La La Land.”

At Kiptom Dance Center in Cheektowaga, ballroom dance classes are filling up, and everyone’s getting their feet moving.

Owner and Director, Dawn Szerbiak said, “It’s peaking the interest particularly with kids. To get involved with music, theater and dance, which is your triple threat.”

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone channel their inner Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, bringing movie buffs in for lessons.

Szerbiak said, “If Ryan can do it, I can do it too! And that’s what Hollywood wants you to do. They want you to be inspired by what’s happening on the movie screen itself.”

Szerbiak choreographed the studio’s opening recital number to the final song from the movie, knowing it would be a “crowd-pleaser.”

She said, “Everybody remembers that dance movie that inspired them to do something, or even pretend they could do something, so it brought back a lot of interest that way.”

Now, both skilled and novice dancers, want to give it a shot.

She said, “It’s not just for couples, mom and daughters can do it, fathers and daughters, brothers and sisters, dance is just about having fun.”

If you’re interested in learning more about ballroom dance lessons you can head to the Kiptom Dance Center website here. Or you can e-mail Dawn at kiptomdancecenter@gmail.com

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s