“La La Land” encourages local dancers to channel their “inner Fred Astaire”

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been hard not to hear about the movie “La La Land.” It set a record at the Golden Globes, and now with 14 Academy Award nominations, it’s the talk of the town.

The film features many dance numbers, and the choreographer is hoping it inspires folks to find their “Inner Fred Astaire.”

Old Hollywood has returned to local dance studios around the country, and it’s thanks to that hit sensation; “La La Land.”

At Kiptom Dance Center in Cheektowaga, ballroom dance classes are filling up, and everyone’s getting their feet moving.

Owner and Director, Dawn Szerbiak said, “It’s peaking the interest particularly with kids. To get involved with music, theater and dance, which is your triple threat.”

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone channel their inner Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, bringing movie buffs in for lessons.

Szerbiak said, “If Ryan can do it, I can do it too! And that’s what Hollywood wants you to do. They want you to be inspired by what’s happening on the movie screen itself.”

Szerbiak choreographed the studio’s opening recital number to the final song from the movie, knowing it would be a “crowd-pleaser.”

She said, “Everybody remembers that dance movie that inspired them to do something, or even pretend they could do something, so it brought back a lot of interest that way.”

Now, both skilled and novice dancers, want to give it a shot.

She said, “It’s not just for couples, mom and daughters can do it, fathers and daughters, brothers and sisters, dance is just about having fun.”

