University Police investigate possible sexual assault on North Campus

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- University at Buffalo Police have increased patrols on North Campus after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in her dorm room early Sunday morning.

UB sent out an alert to 45,000 students, staff and faculty around 4:30 a.m. that said a woman claims she was assaulted in her Porter Hall dorm room, which is part of the Ellicott Campus.

The woman described her attacker as a Hispanic, college-aged man, with dark brown hair cut close to his head, a tattoo on his right arm. According to police, she said he was wearing earrings and possibly a pink tank top.

Anyone with information should call University Police at 645-2222.